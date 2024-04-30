Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.58

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 28489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $673.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

