Verge Hits Market Cap of $77.65 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Verge has a total market cap of $77.65 million and $9.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,295.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.00714165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00129126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00197866 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00099856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

