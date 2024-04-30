Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

