Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.34. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 12,312 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $579.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.