Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

