4,162 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,297,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after buying an additional 323,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

