Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,450.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($18.29), with a volume of 32212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,468 ($18.44).
Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,542.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,624.13. The firm has a market cap of £27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,129.83 and a beta of 0.74.
Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 15,942.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
