Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,450.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($18.29), with a volume of 32212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,468 ($18.44).

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,542.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,624.13. The firm has a market cap of £27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,129.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 15,942.03%.

In other news, insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($37.80), for a total value of £239,606.67 ($300,975.59). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

