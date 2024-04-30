Wormhole Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.14 Billion (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $292.87 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wormhole has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.64958508 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $266,422,910.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

