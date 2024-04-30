Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $472.51 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00005258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $472.51 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.38900099 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $38,601,833.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

