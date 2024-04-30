ZClassic Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $502,374.92 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

