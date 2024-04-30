Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
