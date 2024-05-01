34,652 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

JBLU opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

