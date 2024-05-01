7,322 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,322 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.