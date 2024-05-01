Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMFIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Aetherium Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

