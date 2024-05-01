Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GMFIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Aetherium Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile
