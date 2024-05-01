American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.
American Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.