Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

