Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 246.80%. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
