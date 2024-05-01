Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
