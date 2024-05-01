Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

