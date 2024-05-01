ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ArcBest Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 159,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.72.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What are earnings reports?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.