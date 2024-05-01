Auna SA’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 1st (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 1st. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AUNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Auna Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

Shares of NYSE:AUNA opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Auna has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Auna accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.44% of Auna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

