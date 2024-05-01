Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

WWR stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

