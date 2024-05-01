Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $143.22. 23,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $159.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

