Brighton Jones LLC Buys 92 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $238.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average is $227.52.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

