Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 346.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

