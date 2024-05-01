Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 346.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is a Dividend King?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.