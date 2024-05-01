Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
Shares of CHK stock traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. 1,847,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.
Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.