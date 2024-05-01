Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. 1,712,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,638. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.