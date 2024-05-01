Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

