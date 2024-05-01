DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

