Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

