DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.83.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11,073.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 100.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

