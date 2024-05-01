Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $724.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enerflex by 51.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enerflex by 259.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 186.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

