Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Cut to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

CVE:FCA opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

