Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Cut to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %
CVE:FCA opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.
About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs
