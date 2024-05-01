Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

