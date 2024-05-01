NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

