NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
