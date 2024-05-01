FY2024 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Boosted by Cormark

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. Perseus Mining has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

