National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

