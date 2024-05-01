Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,020,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.