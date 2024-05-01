Hasbro, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Shares of HAS opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

