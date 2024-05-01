HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 822.94 ($10.34).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HSBA

Insider Transactions at HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 695.60 ($8.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 702.50 ($8.82).

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,274.73%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.