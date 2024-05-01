ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.