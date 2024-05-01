iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCZ stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

