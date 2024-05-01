iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

