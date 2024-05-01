Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

Intel stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

