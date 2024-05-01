News (NWS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

News Dividend Announcement

About News

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

