Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $18.92

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 5,570,595 shares trading hands.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 13.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

