One Day In July LLC Invests $208,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CBU traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

