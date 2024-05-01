One Day In July LLC Sells 523 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 67,487 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.