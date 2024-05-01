Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

