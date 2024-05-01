Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.41 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $251.14 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

