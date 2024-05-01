QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.38.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

